සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Saturday 16 May: Covid-19, World situation report (8.30pm)

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 20:42

Saturday+16+May%3A+Covid-19%2C+World+situation+report+%288.30pm%29

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,661,844.

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 309,770.  

Meanwhile, 1,777,719 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,574,355 active patients around the world while 44,810 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

  • India has 86,595 reported infections and 2,760 deaths
  • Pakistan has 38.799 reported cases and 834 deaths
  • Singapore 27,356 cases and 21 deaths
  • Bangladesh 20,995 cases and 314 deaths
  • Sri Lanka 949 cases with 09 deaths
  • Canada has 74,613 cases with 5,562 deaths
  • Malaysia has 6,872 cases and 113 deaths
  • Saudi Arabia 52,016 cases and 302 deaths

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,487,076      
  • Spain                    276,505
  • Russia                  272,043
  • United Kingdom    240,161
  • Italy                      223,885
  • Brazil                     220,291

Global death count

Around the world 309,770 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 88,603 deaths.

Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         88,603
  • UK                           34,466
  • Italy                          31,610
  • Spain                       27,563
  • France                     27,529

  Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.30 pm 15/05/2020.


we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.