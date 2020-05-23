සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

16 days have passed since the last coronavirus infected patient was reported from Colombo

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 20:06

16+days+have+passed+since+the+last+coronavirus+infected+patient+was+reported+from+Colombo+

43 people who recovered from coronavirus infection left hospitals today increasing the number of people who have recovered fully to 520.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council, Ruwan Vijayamuni stated that 16 days have passed since the last coronavirus infection was reported in the city of Colombo.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services reported that there are two new Corona cases confirmed so far today (16.05.2020).

One of these patients was reported from Miyankulama Quarantine Center and the other patient was from Kandakadu Quarantine Centre.

The latter has returned from Chennai recently.

Accordingly, the total number of Corona patients reported in the country is 937 by now. Five hundred and twenty completely recovered patients were discharged from hospitals.

The number of Corona infected patients who are presently receiving treatments in hospitals is 408.

The number of PCR tests performed yesterday (15.05.2020) was 938 and ten patients were identified.

Meanwhile, 177 Navy personnel have been discharged from hospitals after full recovery from their covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, 49 family members of 11 Navy personnel left home today after completing the quarantine.

Seventeen persons who were quarantined at the Miyankulam Quarantine Center were also sent home today.

PCR Samples were collected from people of Bandaranaike Mawatha, Colombo which was opened yesterday and the investigations will be carried out today.

Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Ruwan Wijemuni told the Hiru news team that 3152 PCR tests have been carried out.

Meanwhile, SriLankan Airlines' flight returned with 235 people from Japan who were unable to return home due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The special flight arrived here this morning.

In addition, 74 people, including a monk, returned to the island this afternoon from Myanmar.

we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.