Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 949

Twelve (12) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 949 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
All 12 patients identified today so far are Navy personnel.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-16| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 949
Recovered and discharged – 520
Active cases – 420
New Cases for the day - 14
Observation in Hospitals – 106
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 42,056
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
16-May
|
14*
|
Tbc*
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated