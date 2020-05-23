Hingurana Sugar Factory standing up against the Coronavirus (Video)

The covid 19 epidemic, which has spread throughout the world, has had a major impact on the lives of peoples.

Due to this pandemic, a large number of factories are inactive.

However, this is the story of the workers at the Hingurana Sugar Factory, who are defeating the impact of the coronavirus.

The Hingurana Sugar Factory, which has a history of nearly 60 years, currently employs 1,100 employees and about 4,000 sugarcane farmers.

Authorities were forced to shut down the Hingurana Sugar Factory with the covid 19 virus, which helped the country's economy grow by producing 30,000 metric tons of sugar a year, while grinding over 2,000 tons of sugarcane per day.

As a result, the employees and the sugarcane farmers have been severely inconvenienced.

However, the work of Hingurana Sugar Factory of the Gal Oya Plantations Company has recommenced under the government program to revive the economy and bring normalcy to the lives of people, whilst challenging the virus.