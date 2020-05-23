Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 960

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 960 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 23 out of the 25 were from the Navy while the other 2 were found from quarantine centres
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-16| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 960
Recovered and discharged – 520
Active cases – 431
New Cases for the day - 25*
Observation in Hospitals – 106
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 42,056
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
16-May
|
25*
|
Tbc*
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated