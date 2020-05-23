සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Weather forecast 17 May - Cyclone AMPHAN until 20th - Thundershowers over 150mm

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 6:46

Cyclonic storm ”AMPHAN”  17-20 May
Department of Meteorology states that deep depression over south east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, has intensified into a Cyclonic storm ”AMPHAN” ( pronounced as UM-PUN) and lay centred at 02.30 a.m. of today, the 17th May 2020, near latitude 11.3°N and longitude 86.1°E, about 610 km North-east of Trincomalee.

It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by 18th morning. It is very likely to move north-northwest wards initially untill 17th and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards west Bengal coast during 18th to 20th May.

Due to the influence of the system the prevailing showery condition over the island particularly in the south-western part is likely to continue further. Very heavy showers above 150mm are likely at some places. Wind speed can be increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces with isolated very heavy showers exceeding 150mm.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island
Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive regarding future forecasts issued in this regard.

Condition of Rain:
Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Kankasanturai via Trincomalee.

Winds:
Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area around the island. Wind speed will be (40-45) kmph. Wind speed can be increase up to 60 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

State of Sea:
The sea areas around the island can be fairly rough and the sea area extending from Puttalam Pottuvil to via Galle and Hambantota will be rough to very rough at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected
during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



