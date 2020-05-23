Sunday 17 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,721,846. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 313,260. Meanwhile, 1,812,159 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,596,427 active patients around the world while 44,827patients are reported to be in critical condition.

USA - Trump fires state department IG

US President Donald Trump last night fired the State Department’s inspector general, saying in a letter to Congress that he no longer had confidence in the Obama administration appointee. The president’s letter did not mention Steve Linick by name but said his removal would take effect in 30 days. Linick, a former assistant U.S. attorney in California and Virginia who has held the IG position since 2013, had overseen reports that were highly critical of the State Department's management policies since President Trump took office.



Saudi Arabia - sovereign wealth fund buys shares in seevral US companies (Boeing, Facebook, Citigroup)

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has bought minority stakes in major American companies including Boeing, Facebook and Citigroup, a regulatory filing showed, giving it a portfolio of nearly 10 billion US dollars in US-listed stocks. The 300 billion US dollars Public Investment Fund has been buying minority stakes in companies across the world, taking advantage of market weakness in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.



Thailand

Thailand has extended the ban on all international flights until June 30. The ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landings, technical landings without disembarkation, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.



United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he understands that people will “feel frustrated” by some of the government’s new coronavirus rules as parts of the country begin to ease restrictions. Johnson said the community needs to understand it could well be living with the virus for “some time to come." UK has also announced moves to fast-track the development of the Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre through an investment of £100 million.

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 1,507,773

Spain 276,505

Russia 272,043

United Kingdom 240,161

Brazil 233,511

Italy 224,760

Global death count

Around the world 313,260 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 90,113 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 90,113

UK 34,466

Italy 31,763

France 27,625

Spain 27,563

Brazil 15,662

Data source - compiled from worldometers 10.00 am 17/05/2020.