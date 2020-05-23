සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sunday 17 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 10:18

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,721,846. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 313,260. Meanwhile, 1,812,159 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,596,427 active patients around the world while 44,827patients are reported to be in critical condition.

USA - Trump fires state department IG
US President Donald Trump last night fired the State Department’s inspector general, saying in a letter to Congress that he no longer had confidence in the Obama administration appointee. The president’s letter did not mention Steve Linick by name but said his removal would take effect in 30 days. Linick, a former assistant U.S. attorney in California and Virginia who has held the IG position since 2013, had overseen reports that were highly critical of the State Department's management policies since President Trump took office.

Saudi Arabia - sovereign wealth fund buys shares in seevral US companies  (Boeing, Facebook, Citigroup) 
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has bought minority stakes in major American companies including Boeing, Facebook and Citigroup, a regulatory filing showed, giving it a portfolio of nearly 10 billion US dollars in US-listed stocks. The 300 billion US dollars Public Investment Fund has been buying minority stakes in companies across the world, taking advantage of market weakness in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Thailand
Thailand has extended the ban on all international flights until June 30. The ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landings, technical landings without disembarkation, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.

United Kingdom
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he understands that people will “feel frustrated” by some of the government’s new coronavirus rules as parts of the country begin to ease restrictions. Johnson said the community needs to understand it could well be living with the virus for “some time to come." UK has also announced moves to fast-track the development of the Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre through an investment of £100 million.

  • India90,927 reported infections and 2,872 deaths
  • Pakistan40,151 reported cases and 873 deaths
  • Singapore - 27,356 cases and 22 deaths
  • Bangladesh 20,995 cases and 314 deaths
  • Sri Lanka  - 960 cases with 09 deaths
  • Canada75,864 cases with 5,679 deaths
  • Malaysia6,872 cases and 113 deaths
  • Saudi Arabia -52,016 cases and 302 deaths
  • UAE - 22,627 case and 214 deaths
  • Thailand - 3,025 cases and 56 deaths
  • Kuwait - 3,802 cases and 107 deaths

 Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,507,773      
  • Spain                    276,505
  • Russia                  272,043
  • United Kingdom    240,161
  • Brazil                    233,511
  • Italy                       224,760

Global death count

Around the world 313,260 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 90,113 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         90,113
  • UK                           34,466
  • Italy                          31,763
  • France                     27,625
  • Spain                       27,563
  • Brazil                       15,662          

Data source - compiled from worldometers 10.00 am 17/05/2020.

we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



