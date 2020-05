Foreign exchange sent to Sri Lanka by migrant workers rose to US $ 527 million in February.



This is a growth of 5.4 percent.



Revenue from the tourism industry fell 17.7 percent to US $391 million.



Sri Lanka's exports fell 1.3 percent to $ 1.9 billion in the first two months of the year, while imports grew by 6.8 percent to $ 3.2 billion.



Accordingly, the country's imports and exports trade gap in the first two months is US $ 1.3 billion.