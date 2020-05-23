සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The first death due to covid-19 reported from Nepal - 29 year old mother who had given birth on the 6th of May

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 9:56

The+first+death+due+to+covid-19+reported+from+Nepal+-+29+year+old+mother+who+had+given+birth+on+the+6th+of+May+

The first death due to Covid-19 in Nepal was reported yesterday. The deceased was a 29-year-old woman who had recently given birth to a baby.

The number of coronavirus infections in Nepal has increased to 281.

The woman, a resident of Kathmandu, about 90 km from the capital, died on the way to the hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Nepalese health ministry said that it had been confirmed that she had died of covid-19 virus infection.

The woman had given birth to a child on May 6 at a hospital in Kathmandu and the next day she had gone to her hometown. It is reported that she was treated at a hospital in the area for her fever and respiratory problems.

Nepal Health Ministry further said that her child and other family members are being tested to see if they have been infected.

According to Nepal epidemiologist Lamo Sherpa, even though this is the first officially reported Covid -19 related death in Nepal, there could be more deaths due to the coronavirus.

In Nepal, which has a population of 28 million, the number of covid -19 tests are less than one hundred thousand, which means that infections and deaths could be even higher.

However, Nepal quarantine regulations have been in place since March 24 to control the spread of the virus after the second coronavirus patient was reported.

we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.