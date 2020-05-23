Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian Parliament took steps yesterday to convene parliament online.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Speaker Anthony Rota stayed in Parliament, while 338 MPs joined the session through the internet.

However, since this was the first time Parliament was meeting online, there were technical issues that came up from time to time and instructions were given to rectify them.

Occasionally on the backdrop family discussions were heard from the MPs' homes while parliament sessions were on.

For the first time, the entire Parliament of Canada met online, with 338 MPs sending questions to ministers using Zoom.