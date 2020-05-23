Mid Day Weather Update - Cyclonic storm ”AMPHAN” over south east Bay of Bengal

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces with isolated very heavy showers exceeding 150mm. Wind speed can be increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in North-central and Uva provinces and Mannar District.

The Cyclonic storm ”AMPHAN” over south east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 08.30 a.m. of today (17th) near latitude 11.4°N and longitude 86.0°E, about 610 km North-east of Trincomalee.It is very likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours.It is very likely to move North wards during next 24 hours and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards west Bengal coast during 20th May. As a result, Indian authorities have taken steps to remove boats and fishermen off the coast of West Bengal and Odisha.The landslide and earth slip warnings issued by the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) for the districts of Galle, Matale, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matara, Colombo, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya will be effective until 2.00 pm todayMeanwhile, the supply of power that has been interrupted to about 5,000 homes due to the inclement weather. Power and Energy Ministry spokesman Sulakshana Jayawardena stated that the situation is expected to be normalized today.

WARNINGS:

For Sea Areas

The deep and shallow sea areas around Sri Lanka is likely to experience strong winds or thundershowers and sudden surges in the sea due to the Cyclonic storm” AMPHAN”

Wind speed can be increase up to (60-70) kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

Wind speed reaching (90-100) kmph gusting to 110 kmph is prevailing over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of the system possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to (60-70) kmph is high in sallow deep see areas around the Sri Lanka during next 24hours.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having (2.0-2.5) m height.

For Land Areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and

North-western provinces with isolated very heavy showers exceeding 150mm during next

The wind speed can be increased up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island.

ACTION SUGGESTED:

For the Sea areas:

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the shallow and deep sea areas around the Island until further notice.

Those who are out at Sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas immediately.

Requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

For the Land areas: