සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Rsk of flooding in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city could increase tenfold by 2050 due to rising sea levels

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 16:13

Rsk+of+flooding+in+Vietnam%27s+Ho+Chi+Minh+city+could+increase+tenfold+by+2050+due+to+rising+sea+levels
A new study has found that the risk of flooding in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city could increase tenfold by 2050 due to rising sea levels under the impact of global climate change.

This Vietnamese metropolis is particularly stricken with the curse of low elevation: 40-45% of Ho Chi Minh City lands are less than to 1 meter higher than sea level, 15% to 20% lies 1 meter to 2 meters higher than sea level, and very few lies above 4 meters. Additionally, the city is claimed home for 6.5 million people, along with international migrants attracted by the city's rapid development rate

According to a study by an international consultancy firm, city planning must be prepared to mitigate the consequences, and a devastating flood can cause massive economic damage to the city.

The study has shown that the risk of floods is now three times that of a flood in 30 years.

Huge projects are underway, including a new subway system in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as a power plant, wastewater treatment plant and a new airport. The study shows that these constructions could be at risk in a flood.

A study by the McKinsey Global Institute reveals that two-thirds of Ho Chi Minh city could be inundated by the end of this century if the ocean's water level rises by about 180 centimeters, due to the inability to control global climate change.

Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) ranks among the top 10 cities in the world with populations most likely to be severely affected by climate change. By 2050, millions of its citizens will be at increased risk from regular and extreme climatic events such as floods, droughts, and tropical storms.
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.