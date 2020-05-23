Rsk of flooding in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city could increase tenfold by 2050 due to rising sea levels

A new study has found that the risk of flooding in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city could increase tenfold by 2050 due to rising sea levels under the impact of global climate change.



This Vietnamese metropolis is particularly stricken with the curse of low elevation: 40-45% of Ho Chi Minh City lands are less than to 1 meter higher than sea level, 15% to 20% lies 1 meter to 2 meters higher than sea level, and very few lies above 4 meters. Additionally, the city is claimed home for 6.5 million people, along with international migrants attracted by the city's rapid development rate



According to a study by an international consultancy firm, city planning must be prepared to mitigate the consequences, and a devastating flood can cause massive economic damage to the city.



The study has shown that the risk of floods is now three times that of a flood in 30 years.



Huge projects are underway, including a new subway system in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as a power plant, wastewater treatment plant and a new airport. The study shows that these constructions could be at risk in a flood.



A study by the McKinsey Global Institute reveals that two-thirds of Ho Chi Minh city could be inundated by the end of this century if the ocean's water level rises by about 180 centimeters, due to the inability to control global climate change.



Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) ranks among the top 10 cities in the world with populations most likely to be severely affected by climate change. By 2050, millions of its citizens will be at increased risk from regular and extreme climatic events such as floods, droughts, and tropical storms.