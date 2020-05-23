Teak+timber+transported+without+permits+seized+by+police+in+Wanathawilluwa

Vanathavilluwa Police have taken into custody a lorry with a load of teak timber for illegal transportation of timber.

The raid was carried out following a tip off received by the police that the consignment of teak timber is being illegally transported without a permit from private lands in Wijayapura, Wanathawilluwa.

During the raid, the lorry was driven at high speed attempting to knock down the police jeep.

However, the police had chased the lorry and the driver of the lorry and his assistant had fled the scene.

The suspects are said to be residents of Puttalam and investigations to apprehend them is underway.

The value of the stock of timber seized by the police is valued at over 200,000 rupees.