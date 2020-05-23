Matthew Hayden says that IPL 2020 could be held in Sri Lanka, with or without foreign players

Australian Cricketer Matthew Hayden says that there is a possibility of the Indian Premier League 2020 being played in Sri Lanka with or without the participation of foreign players.



Speaking to an Indian news service, he said that Colombo has four international stadiums which can be used.



The IPL could be played under the proper health procedures of taking the players to the stadium where the matches are being followed. Matthew Hayden said the tournament could be held in Sri Lanka.



Matthew Hayden said that while the attraction is there for high-profile foreign players, under the current circumstances, IPL tournament can be restricted to Indian players only.



Sri Lanka Cricket had suggested to the Board of Control for Cricket in India that the IPL tournament could be held in Sri Lanka.