USA update - more than 90,000 deaths and over 1.5 million infected

More than ninety thousand coronavirus infected patients have died in the United States. Currently, 90,113 deaths have been reported.

There have been 1,507,773 coronavirus infections reported in the United States.

The United States has the highest number of reported cases of coronavirus and the highest number of deaths worldwide. Over 339,232 have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

It is reported that 16,248 persons are in critical condition after contracting the virus.

On Saturday, Johns Hopkins reported 25,060 new cases and 1,224 new deaths in the US.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.