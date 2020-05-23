Coronavirus+spreads+in+South+Korea+again

South Korea, which eased social distancing requirements last week, recorded a spike in cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases believed to be linked to Seoul’s nightclub cluster rose Sunday to 168, five more than the day before, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

South Korea has been widely lauded for controlling its outbreak without resorting to oppressive restrictions over its people. But its envied strategy of mass and rapid testing which slows the virus’s spread while keeping mortality low may have now reached its limit.

Nationally, there are 11,050 confirmed cases in South Korea and 900 patients remain in quarantine. Of those infected, 89.5% have recovered and the death toll remains at 262

South Korea has dispatched several thousand police officers in a renewed push for contact tracing. Authorities in the capital city of Seoul have ordered more than 2,000 clubs and bars to close again after a new cluster of more than 100 COVID-19 cases was traced to the popular entertainment district of Itaewon.