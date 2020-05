The Director General of Health Services states that so far today (17) no new cases of covid 19 have been reported from the country.



A total of 538 patients infected with the virus have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.



The total number of covid infections reported in the country so far is 960 while 413 patients are being treated in hospital.



The Health Department has announced that 1081 PCR tests were carried out in the country yesterday.