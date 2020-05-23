18+more+recovered+and+discharged

18 individuals who were treated for covid-19, were discharged today after recovering completely.

Accordingly the epidemiology unit noted that 538 individuals have been discharged so far.

413 individuals remain under medical observation with a total number of 960 cases reported.

Director of the epidemiology unit Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that currently covid-19 patients are reported only from one cluster.

Meanwhile Defence Secretary retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne said donating a day’s salary to the Government to overcome the existing financial constraints due to covid-19 pandemic is not applicable to Tri-Forces, Police and Civil Defence Services personnel.

Meanwhile the ministry of foreign relations says that 38,983 Sri Lankans in 143 countries are seeking to return to the island.

Issuing a media release the ministry noted that this comprises of 3,078 students, 4,040 short term visa holders, 27,854 migrant workers, 3,527 dependents and 484 duel citizens and others.

3600 overseas Sri Lankans largely comprising students, have been repatriated from 15 countries since the 21st of April