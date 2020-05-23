සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Historic Promotion of 14,617 Army Other Ranks Coincides with National War Heroes’ Day

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 21:47

Sri Lanka Army Media division states that 14,617 ranks of the Sri Lanka Army have been promoted in view of the 11th National Hero's Day marking victory in the battle against terrorism, concurrent with the pinnacle of the day’s state commemoration, scheduled at National War Heroes' Monument at Battaramulla, Sri Jayawardenepura, headed by HE the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on Tuesday (19).

According to the Army media division the driving-force behind the project, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army who was keen on turning those long overdue and stagnant promotions of Army Other Ranks, finally to a reality, maintains that granting of long-awaited but inspiring promotions, would inevitably serve a motivatiion to their untiring, dedicated and life-threatening ongoing national services, and amounts to recognition of their selfless and numerous commitments in times of natural disasters, terrorist threats, global epidemics, and also whenever Sri Lanka’s territorial integrity and unitary state is under threat.

Accordingly, Lieutenant General Shavindra Silva who initiated the move on the guidelines of the Army Directorate of Personnel Administration (DPA), led by Brigadier Sisira Pilapitiya, Director, DPA on the guidelines given by the Adjutant General of the Army has elevated those Other Ranks in all Army Regiments to their next rank, effective from 18th May 2020 to coincide with the National War Heroes’ Day, a project that would also go into this Directorate’s history as the biggest ever share of promotions, hitherto granted at one given point on a single day.

7210 from all Ranks, including 210 Officers were elevated to their next rank on account of the 70th Army Anniversary day (10 October) last year, on an initiative taken by the Commander of the Army.

The Commander of the Army has extended his best wishes to all of them serving across the country.

This year’s 11th National War Heroes’ Day commemoration ceremony, organized by the Rana Viru Seva Authority (RVSA) adhering to health guidelines begins at 4.00 p.m. after the arrival of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, HE the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the Chief Guest at the national event, preceded by Hon Prime Minister and other distinguished invitees in succession.

War Heroes of the Army (23,962), Navy (1160), Air Force (443), together with 2598 Policemen and 456 Civil Security Department personnel, a total of 28,619 who had made the supreme sacrifice in the fight against LTTE terrorism before May 2009 are respectfully remembered on this day.
