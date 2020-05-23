Be careful, pay more attention to dengue - Dengue Prevention Unit

The Dengue Prevention Unit states that the time has come for people living with coronavirus to pay more attention to dengue.



According to the Director of the Ministry of Health Dr. Anura Jayasekara, there is a high risk of the spread of dengue.



Meanwhile, District Epidemiologist Dr. Thejana Somathilaka states that a large number of dengue patients have been found in the Anuradhapura District.



He said 63 dengue cases have been reported in the country since January. In addition two people including a school student have died due to dengue.



Meanwhile, Anuradhapura District Epidemiologist Dr. Thejana Somathilaka stated that due to the curfew in the country, since a number of places of business and other services has been closed, dengue has increased.



However, Director of the Dengue Eradication Unit, Dr. Anura Jayasekara stated that since there could be an increase in the number of dengue patients in the next few weeks, more attention should be given to dengue prevention.