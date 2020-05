Residents complain that the Ambalantota Siyambalagaswila water project does not provide drinking water for their consumption needs.



Despite the island wide curfew situation, residents protested from the top of water tanks.



Siyambalagaswila Paspiyum Water Supply Project was constructed with the objective of providing benefits to 2200 families in 5 Grama Niladhari Divisions in the area.



However, they have not been able to get drinking water for three months.



Despite the country's curfew, residents in the area have raised their voice because of the basic necessity of water.