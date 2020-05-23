Island wide curfew was lifted this morning, for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha

Island wide curfew was lifted this morning, Monday 18 May at 5.00 am for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha.

Curfew which was relaxed in other districts except in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha at 5.00 am today, (Monday, May 18th) will be imposed again from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily until Saturday, May 23rd.

The mechanism to recommence the civilian life and economic activities while curfew is in force in Colombo and Gampaha Districts will resume from today Monday, May 18th until further notice

The curfew in force in the two districts of Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice.



Meanwhile, the Railway department states that 19 trains will be deployed for the public and private sector employees who will be arriving to Colombo.

Accordingly, six trains will be operated from Moratuwa, Aluthgama, Panadura, Southern Kalutara, Galle and Beliatta to Maradana Railway Station from morning.

The train on the main line will come from 7 stations including Kandy, Polgahawela, Mirigama, Veyangoda and Gampaha to Colombo Fort.

Four trains have been scheduled on the Kelani Valley Railway Line up to Colombo Fort.

The Railway Department said that a train has also been deployed on the Puttalam railway line to reach Colombo Fort.



The department stated that this action was taken after considering the request of nearly 12,000 passengers registered via the online system with the intention of travelling by train.



Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Kingsley Ranawaka stated that the buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board will be used for passenger transport in the same manner as last week.



Meanwhile President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners Association Gemunu Wijeratne stated that private buses are operating as usual in all districts except the two districts under curfew.



He also stated that a limited number of buses have been deployed in Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Meanwhile, several private bus associations stated that no decision has been taken so far regarding operations in the curfew-imposed districts of Colombo and Gampaha.

However, they stated that the passenger transport to the other provinces will continue on the same basis of the number of seats.









