Seventy Sri Lankans who were unable to return due to covid-19 travel restrictions in Thailand, arrived in Sri Lanka last night (17).

Reports say that they had arrived in a special plane belonging to the Maldives.

The Maldivian Airline's special flight arrived at the Katunayake International Airport from Bangkok, Thailand, last night at 7.30pm.

The Air Force disinfected the passengers and their luggage after they arrived at the airport and were taken away for quarantine.