Monday 18 May: Covid-19, World situation report - 4.8 million cases, 316,671 deaths and 1.8 million healed

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,801,875.

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 316,671.

Meanwhile, 1,858,170 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,627,034 active patients around the world while 44,817 patients are reported to be in critical condition.





India - 95,698 reported infections and 3,025 deaths

Pakistan - 40,151 reported cases and 873 deaths

Singapore - 28,038 cases and 22 deaths

Bangladesh - 22,268 cases and 328 deaths

Sri Lanka - 981 cases with 09 deaths

Canada - 77,002 cases with 5,782 deaths

Malaysia - 6,894 cases and 113 deaths

Saudi Arabia - 54,752 cases

UAE - 23,358 cases and 220 deaths

Thailand - 3,028 cases and 56 deaths

Kuwait - 14,850 cases and 112 deaths

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 1,527,664

Russia 281,752

Spain 277,719

United Kingdom 243,695

Brazil 241,080

Italy 225,435

Global death count

Around the world 316,671 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 90,978 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 90,978

UK 34,636

Italy 31,908

France 28,108

Spain 27,650

Brazil 16,118

Data source - compiled from worldometers 7.30 am 18/05/2020.