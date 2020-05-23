Petitions against the gazette announcing the election, to be taken up for hearing today

A five member panel of Supreme Court judges will take up for hearing today and tomorrow, the Fundamental Rights petitions filed requesting that the gazette notification dissolving parliament and the gazette notification issued by the Election commission to hold the election on 20 June, be annulled.

The panel of judges appointed for this purpose led by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya includes Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira De Aabrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.

Laywer Charitha Goonaratne filed the first petition and subsequently, six factions including the Samagi Janabalavegaya filed petitions.

According to the request made by the petitioning factions to hear these petitions which are of national importance, in the presence of a full bench, the Chief Justice decided on the 14 to appoint a five member panel.

The respondents of these petitions named are the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya, its members President’s Counsel N. J. Abeysekera, Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole as well as Secretary to the President Dr. P. B. Jayasundera, Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe and the Attorney General.

Eleven persons including Venerable Muruththettuwe Ananda thero and Dr. Gunadasa Amerasekera filed intermediary petitions regarding the above petitions.