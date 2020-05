A meeting of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party Central Committee is scheduled to be held this (18) evening.

This will be under the patronage of the Chairman of the Party, Former President Maithripala Sirisena.

At this meeting of the Central Committee to be held at the SLFP headquarters, the present situation in the country which has arisen due to the Coronavvirus and the economy as well as the General Election scheduled to be held are to be the subjects fo the discussion.