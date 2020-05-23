Two+girls+from+the+same+family+drown+in+a+mine

Two sisters from the same family in Polonnaruwa – Bakamuna – Kantaleyaya Atharagallewa have fallen into a mine pit and been killed. Last night at about 7.30 pm these two girls had fallen into an old mining pit behind their home which had been full of water and drowned, Police said. The elder sister is 7 and the younger one is 3 years of age.

At the time of the incident, the girls’ mother had been preparing food in the kitchen and the Police said they had another child and infant of 10 months. It has not been revealed up to now how these two girls had fallen into the pit. The post-mortem examinations of the deceased girls are due to be carried out at the Polonnaruwa Hospital.