Narrow objectives of politicians contributed to the war – former Commander of the Navy, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda

Today completes 11 years since the LTTE terrorism was defeated in the War Heroes Victory and actual independence was achieved in this country.

Meanwhile, the ‘Rata saha Heta’ programme telecast on Hiru TV today (18) discussed the Humanitarian Mission and the Commemoration of Victory.

Joining in the programme former Commander of the Navy, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda said that the narrow objectives of politicians contributed to the war.

Former Army Commander Major General Daya Ratnayake and current Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva also participated in this programme and they too explained their experiences on this occasion.