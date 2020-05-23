සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

LTTE cyber attack on HIRU

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 14:16

A Cyber-attack was launched on the Number One news website of Sri Lanka, hirunews.lk at 7.30 this morning.

Several such attacks were launched on hirunews.lk which is part of HIRU media network, Sri lanka’s number 1 media network, that has been standing to protect the rights of the people to know the truth and justice in the country.

An LTTE proxy organization named Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm is behind this Cyber-attack and it has used a hacker group called A-route- Ildis to launch this attack.

It is significant that this cyberattack was launched on hirunews.lk on the 11th anniversary of the defeat of the heinous LTTE terrorism.

The LTTE which lost ground in the face of the defeat of the war, has used cyber-attacks several times in the past as well.  

Cyber-attacks in this nature which are launched by spending billions of dollars to promote extremist opinions locally and internationally should also be defeated similar to that of the defeat of LTTE terrorism by humanitarian operations.

It is apparent today, that this extremism has developed to the extent to procure certain local media institutions using funds they collect internationally.

This is one primary reason for the extremists to target the leading local media network to launch an attack as it raises an unbiased voice for the people and against extremism as well.

The HIRU news brand has already dominated the television art of Sri Lanka, radio art as well as news website culture of the island.

The globally recognized websites rating report of Alexa, hirunews.lk is surfed by about 2.3 million users monthly thereby becoming the number one website news portal in Sri Lanka.

Not only that, according to Google analytics data, hirunews.lk is surfed by about 2.5 million users thereby becoming the number one news website in the country.

Hiru news appeared for the general public for the last several decades irrespective of party, color, class, and other differences in society and appeared constantly against extremism.

In this backdrop, we are not ready to surrender for whatsoever reason before various groups and proxies of extremists which are using terrorist funds to revert our media operation.

Our technical groups have been committed fully to restore our services without fearing these cowardly extremists and hackers.

The Computer Security Division of the Sri Lanka Air Force, which contributed immensely to defeat separatist terrorism, is currently engaged in repairing the system which was damaged by the hackers.

Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 16:04

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled the Corona virus under President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.

Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus



