An+individual+who+went+fishing+and+disappeared+found+after+two+days

An individual who had gone fishing in the Habarana – Dehiaththewa tank and went missing was found in the Dehiaththewa Forest Reserve today.

He had gone with another person on Saturday afternoon and the other person had returned saying the Police arrived at the Forest Reserve.

Anyhow, the Habarana Police together with residents of the area launched a search for this individual.

The Hiru Reporter said that this morning, a diving team of the Navy had carried out an operation in the Dehiaththewa tank as well.

Consequently, during a search of the forest reserve this morning, this individual was found and was admitted to the Habarana Regional Hospital for treatment.

Our Hiru Correspondent said that the person who accompanied this individual on the fishing trip has been taken into custody as of now.