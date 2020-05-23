Will not allow the LTTE to rise again – cannot attack the Hiru Media Network and bring them down – Army Commander

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that he will not allow the LTTE to rise again.

He made this comment on the ‘Rata saha Heta’ telecast on Hiru TV this morning, under the theme ‘Humanitarian Mission and Commemoration of Victory.’

He also expressed his views on the cyber-attack launched on the hirunews.lk website with the most number of users in this country, by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm, an LTTE friendly organization, targeting the Victory Commemoration.

He emphasized that the Hiru Network at which such a cyber-attack was targeted cannot be brought down in any way.