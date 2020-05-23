Another+warning+to+fishing+and+naval+communities

The Meteorology Department has informed fishing and naval communities not to venture out into deep or shallow seas around the island until further notice.

The Department said that the speed of winds from Puttalam to Galle and through Hambantota to Pottuvil could be between 70 -80 kilometers per hour.

At the same time attacking winds with speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour in the Southeastern and adjacent Southwest Bay of Bengal could be experienced from time to time, the Meteorology Department said further in a statement issued.

At the same time, rainfall exceeding 150mm could occur in the upcoming 48 hours in the Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces.