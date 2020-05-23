CPC+prices+will+not+be+increased+even+if+IOC+fuel+prices+have+been+increased

Although the Indian Oil Company has increased the price of a liter of 92 Octane Petrol by Rs. 5.00 the Minister in Charge of the subject Mahinda Amaraweera said that there is no decision to increase the price of fuel of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.

In a statement issued, he said that the decision made by IOC to increase the price of a liter of petrol was one made by that company and that the government has not intervened in any way in it.

According to facts published on certain Social Media, when the world prices of oil are at a minimum, the government has increased the price of fuel.

However, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said further in a statement issued that no decision has been made to increase the price of any fuel being produced by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.