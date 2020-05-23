United strength the key to the military victory - former Army Commander (Video)

Former Army commander Major General Daya Ratnayake states that the 30-year long war, was won because the energy of the entire nation was channelled to one place to work with strength.

He made these comments while participating in the ‘Rata saha Heta’ program on Hiru TV under the theme “Humanitarian Operation and Commemoration of the Victory Day.

Former Navy Commander Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda was also present at the discussion.

Meanwhile, former Commander of the Air Force, Marshal of the Air Force - Roshan Gunatilleke also expressed his views on the military victory achieved.