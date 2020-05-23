Coronavirus infected persons total nearing 5 million, over 2.6 million active patients

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,890,855.

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 320,130.

Meanwhile, 1,907,371 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,663,354 active patients around the world while 44,766 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

India -100,328 reported infections and 3,156 deaths

Pakistan - 42,125 reported cases and 903 deaths

Singapore - 28,343 cases and 22 deaths

Bangladesh - 23,870 cases and 349 deaths

Sri Lanka - 992 cases with 09 deaths

Canada - 78,072 cases with 5,842 deaths

Malaysia - 6,941 cases and 113 deaths

Saudi Arabia - 57,345 cases and 320 deaths

UAE - 24,190 cases and 224 deaths

Thailand - 3,031 cases and 56 deaths

Kuwait - 15,691 cases and 118 deaths

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 1,550,294

Russia 290,678

Spain 278,188

Brazil 255,368

United Kingdom 246,406

Italy 225,886

Global death count

Around the world 320,130 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 91,981 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 91,981

UK 34,796

Italy 32,007

France 28,239

Spain 27,709

Brazil 16,853

Data source - compiled from worldometers 7.30 am 19/05/2020