Coronavirus infected persons total nearing 5 million, over 2.6 million active patients

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,890,855.
The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 320,130.
Meanwhile, 1,907,371 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,663,354 active patients around the world while 44,766 patients are reported to be in critical condition.
- India -100,328 reported infections and 3,156 deaths
- Pakistan - 42,125 reported cases and 903 deaths
- Singapore - 28,343 cases and 22 deaths
- Bangladesh - 23,870 cases and 349 deaths
- Sri Lanka - 992 cases with 09 deaths
- Canada - 78,072 cases with 5,842 deaths
- Malaysia - 6,941 cases and 113 deaths
- Saudi Arabia - 57,345 cases and 320 deaths
- UAE - 24,190 cases and 224 deaths
- Thailand - 3,031 cases and 56 deaths
- Kuwait - 15,691 cases and 118 deaths
Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths
- USA 1,550,294
- Russia 290,678
- Spain 278,188
- Brazil 255,368
- United Kingdom 246,406
- Italy 225,886
Global death count
Around the world 320,130 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 91,981 deaths.
Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths
- USA 91,981
- UK 34,796
- Italy 32,007
- France 28,239
- Spain 27,709
- Brazil 16,853
Data source - compiled from worldometers 7.30 am 19/05/2020