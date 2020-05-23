සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

LTTE's attack on HIRU is the first time in history that a Sri Lankan media institution has faced a cyber- attack (Video)

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 21:36

A Cyber-attack was launched on the Number One news website of Sri Lanka, hirunews.lk  this morning. This is the first ever recorded cyber-attack in history, targeting a reputed media institution in the country.

It is significant that this cyber-attack was launched on the day that Sri Lanka commemorates the victory over the heinous LTTE terrorism, that took place 11 years ago.

A LTTE proxy organization named Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm is behind this Cyber-attack on Hirunews.lk which is in the forefront of securing the right to information of the people. A hacker group called A-route- Ideals have been used to launch this attack.

The Computer Security Division of the Sri Lanka Air Force which contributed immensely to defeat separatist terrorism was engaged in repairing the system which was damaged by the hackers. We are grateful for the immense support in the immediate aftermath of the cyber-attack, by the Sri Lanka Air Force's Computer Security Division. We sincerely extend our gratitude to the Sri Lanka Air Force in this regard.

The Information Security Unit of the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Response Team also responded to this cyber-attack on Sri Lanka's leading news provider that stands for the right to information of the public for the sake of truth and justice.

However, Hiru technical team successfully recovered the system taking only a few minutes to re-own the hirunews.lk website.

The LTTE terrorists Eelam dream has been shattered with the war defeat and they have tried to use cyberspace in the last few years to achieve their extremist objectives.

Cyber-attacks of this nature which are launched by spending billions of dollars to promote extremist opinions locally and internationally should also be defeated similar to the defeat of LTTE terrorism by the humanitarian operation.

It is apparent today, that these extremists have developed their network to the extent that they are able to procure certain local media institutions using terrorism funding they collect internationally.

Unlike certain media houses that have become LTTE propaganda proxies, advocating terrorist interests, Hiru Media Network directly stands for the country and the people. Therefore, we do not consider it as a challenge to be the target of such cowardly attacks.

We consider only the strength of the loyal public who have placed their confidence in all our efforts since our inception. With that confidence, we will ensure to continue raising our voice for the nation.

Hiru is a leading provider of fast paced information and communication services to the Sri Lankan public through its television, radio and cyber space, that have secured the number one position in the country in their respective fields.

The globally recognized websites rating report of Alexa, indicates that hirunews.lk is viewed by about 2.3 million users monthly, thereby becoming the number one tri-lingual website news portal in Sri Lanka.

Hiru news has represented the general public for the last several decades irrespective of party, colour, class, and other differences in the society and won many accolades and local and international awards for advocating constantly for the people of Sri Lanka against injustice.

 





