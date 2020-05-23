Five+out+of+the+last+six+Covid-19+infected+persons+from+the+Navy

From the last six covid-19 positive persons reported, five are from Navy and one returnee from Singapore who was undergoing Quarantine. Therefore out of the 11 covid infected persons 10 are from the Navy.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-18 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 992
Recovered and discharged – 559
Active cases – 424
New Cases for the day - 11
Observation in Hospitals – 149
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 44,391