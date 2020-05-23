Supreme Court hearing of the election petition commences - Second day

The fundamental rights petitions filed before the Supreme Court seeking revocation of the gazette declaring the dates of the General Election taken up for hearing before the Five-member Bench commenced a short while ago.



The Bench comprised Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Justices, Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira de Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.



President's Counsel M. A. Summanthiran who appeared for the petitioner Attorney-at-Law Charitha Goonaratne, addressing the Court yesterday stated that the Election Commission had set a date for the election at a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) had named the coronavirus as a pandemic in early March.



He pointed out that the authorities have violated not only the Constitution and the Parliamentary Elections Act but also the Fundamental Rights of the people of the country by not convening within three months as per the provisions of the Constitution.



The President's Counsel also stated that the Gazette Proclamation issued by the President dissolving Parliament from March 2 has now become null and void since it was not possible to convene parliament within the stipulated three months. He fruther stated there is no possibility of conducting elections on April 25, or new Parliament convening on or before May 14.



He said that the days cannot be separated from the dissolution itself. therefore, the entire proclamation issued is void.









