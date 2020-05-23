Landslide+early+warning+issued+for+ten+districts+has+been+extended

Development of cracks on the ground, deepened cracks and ground subsidence

Slanting of trees, electrical posts, fences and telephone posts

Cracks in the floors and walls of buildings which are built at slopes

Sudden appearance of springs, emerging muddy water, blockage or disappearance of existing springs

The landslide early warning issued for Galle, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matara, Colombo, Kegalle, Kurunegala and Kandy districts has been extended until 2.00pm tomorrow.Meanhwile, the prevailing showery condition in the South-western part of the country (particularly in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces) is expected to continue further. Very heavy rainfalls above 150 mm is predicted at some places in Nuwara-Eliya, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts during next 24 hours.1. Pay your attention to the following pre landslide signs,2. People should move immediately away from the areas where they noticed the above pre-landslide signs.3. Furthermore, people living in landslide susceptible areas should be extra vigilant and should be ready to move quickly to safe places if heavy rain continues.NBRO has advised communities to follow the instructions given by National Building Research Organization and Disaster Management Center.