සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Repatriation of amnesty beneficiaries from Kuwait to commence from today

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 12:22

Repatriation+of+amnesty+beneficiaries+from+Kuwait+to+commence+from+today

Sri Lankans who have sought to benefit from the Amnesty declared by the Kuwaiti Government for Sri Lankans who are out of status, will commence repatriation today.

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena who had a telephone discussion with his Kuwaiti Counterpart Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah today (18 May) agreed that the first batch of returnees, numbering approximately 460, will arrive on two Kuwaiti Airways flights on Tuesday 19 May 2020.

The Foreign Minister also said in consultation with the immigration authorities, the Sri Lanka Embassy in Kuwait will verify and issue emergency travel documents to those Sri Lankan nationals who will qualify for the Amnesty, when the Kuwaiti government reopens for them to register. The general Amnesty enables those out of status to leave with no consequences, and also to return to Kuwait for work in a legal manner.

Minister Gunawardena assured his Kuwaiti counterpart that the government of Sri Lanka is committed to facilitate future repatriation of amnesty beneficiaries in Kuwait, consistent with previous practice. However Sri Lanka would require to coordinate it carefully in a manner that is consistent with the availability of space in quarantine centers, which are limited.

The two ministers also discussed measures taken by the respective governments to face the challenges posed by COVID-19. The Minister thanked the Kuwaiti government for the support including healthcare facilities provided for over 100,000 Sri Lankans presently working in Kuwait. Minister said the Sri Lanka Embassy in Kuwait in collaboration with the Sri Lankan community and other welfare groups based in Kuwait, were continuously providing dry rations to the neediest overseas Sri Lankans.

The Foreign Minister also urged his counterpart to increase the import of Sri Lankan tea and other produce to Kuwait, which had been affected due to the limitations in air traffic between the two countries. It was noted that the planes carrying the beneficiaries of the amnesty from Kuwait, will be taking back Sri Lankan exports to Kuwait.

The Ministers agreed to have a telephonic exchange on a fortnightly basis, to review the progress on these matters.

9400 more coronavirus infections reported from Russia
9400 more coronavirus infections reported from Russia
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 16:06

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has soared to 335,882 with 9,434 new infections being detected in the last 24 hours.Foreign media... Read More

Indian Prime Minister says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled Corona
Indian Prime Minister says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled Corona
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 16:04

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled the Corona virus under President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.The Indian Prime Minister... Read More

we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.