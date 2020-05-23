Vehicular movement along Hatton - Colombo main road has been disrupted - Due to earth slips

With the incessant rain falling on the Western slopes of the central hills mounds of soil have fallen on to the Hatton Colombo main road and the Watawala Police said that travel on the road has come to a complete standstill since 11.00 am today (19).

A large mound of earth has fallen on to the main road near the Watawala Sinhala Vidyalaya belonging to the Watawala Police Division and in the Watawala Diyagala area a large heap of soil containing rocks has fallen on to the main road, the Police further said.