සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A request to set up civil sub-committees to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading within society

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 14:18

A+request+to+set+up+civil+sub-committees+to+prevent+the+Coronavirus+from+spreading+within+society

Assistant Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), Dr. Navin De Soysa said that in order to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading within society civil sub-committees should be set up at Grama Niladhari Division level.

The Government Information Department said that 10 of the 11 Coronavirus patients reported yesterday were members of the Navy.

The other individual was one who had come to this country from Singapore and was in quarantine.

The number of Coronavirus infected persons in this country is 992 and 569 of them have recovered. Meanwhile, 98 persons who were under quarantine at the Palaly Air force quarantine center left for their homes subsequent to completing their period of quarantine.

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that Sri Lanka was in a top position among countries which had controlled the Covid-19 virus. He made this comment when he participated in the ‘Rata saha Heta’ programme telecast on Hiru TV.

Public Health Inspectors of Chilaw sealed a Barber Salon in Chilaw which was being maintained violating the quarantine act.

Our Hiru Correspondent said that the Barber’s Salon which was sealed was located in Weerakelle Watte – Chilaw.

Although permission had been granted to reopen this Salon, shaving the beard was not allowed. This place was sealed since they did not follow health instructions and engaged in shaving beards.

Meanwhile, at a moment when the Coronavirus has become a pandemic, a Pakistani Supreme Court has issued an order that it is not a pandemic.

Accordingly, this Supreme Court has ordered that all restrictions in place within the country be removed. 42,125 persons infected with the virus has been reported from Pakistan while the number of deaths is 903.

At the same time, President Donald Trump has declared that he began using the drug Hydroxychloroquin which is being used to treat Coronavirus infected patients, since two weeks ago.

The 73 year old President took steps to give this drug which is used to treat Malaria to Coronavirus infected patients.

9400 more coronavirus infections reported from Russia
9400 more coronavirus infections reported from Russia
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 16:06

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has soared to 335,882 with 9,434 new infections being detected in the last 24 hours.Foreign media... Read More

Indian Prime Minister says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled Corona
Indian Prime Minister says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled Corona
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 16:04

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Sri Lanka has successfully controlled the Corona virus under President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.The Indian Prime Minister... Read More

we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.