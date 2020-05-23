Balangoda town inundated by a huge deluge, as never before seen in history (video)

The town of Balangoda is flooded with the heavy rains being experienced.

Meanwhile, due to strong winds that occurred together with the heavy rainfall, it is reported that several houses in Balangoda, Thanjantenna have been damaged.

The Balangoda Divisional Secretary Hemantha Bandara said that if incessant rains persist, preparations have been made to evacuate people to places of safety due to the risk of earth slips occurring in Balangoda, Pettigala, Meddekanda and Walebada where about 40 families live.

In the meantime, We Ganga which is one of the main tributaries that nourishes the Kalu Ganga has overflowed damaging many cultivations.