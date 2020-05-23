සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Covid-19 reported cases in Sri Lanka goes beyond 1,000

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 18:46

Covid-19+reported+cases+in+Sri+Lanka+goes+beyond+1%2C000+

Twenty-eight (28) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. 

All 28 are reported to be Navy personnel. 

The country total therefore, has increased to 1,020 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Sri Lanka becomes the 103rd country in the world to report over 1,000 coronavirus infected persons. 

Sri Lanka continues to record over 50% recoveries, with the current recovery rate including these new cases being 55.78%. 

The global recovery rate at the moment is around 39.16%, while in USA that has the highest reported cases in the world, the recovery rate is below 25%

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-19 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,020
Recovered and discharged – 569
Active cases – 442
New Cases for the day - 28 
Observation in Hospitals – 135
Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted45,351

 

Date

New patients
since 20/4

PCR tests
conducted

19-May

28*

tbc*

18-May

11*

960*

17-May

21

1,254

16-May

25

1,081

15-May

10

938

14-May

10

1,489

13-May

26

889

12-May

20

1,078

11-May

06

1,057

10-May

16

1,282

09-May

12

1,424

08-May

11

1,821

07-May

27

1,553

06-May

29

1,147

05-May

17

1,491

04-May

33

986

03-May

13

1,636

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642

* on going data to be updated

