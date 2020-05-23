Trump+claims+he+is+taking+the+malaria+vaccine+to+escape+coronavirus

US President Donald Trump's revelation yesterday that he was taking the malaria vaccine, hydroxychloroquine to protect from the coronavirus has caused immediate criticism.



Many, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have said that the "obese" president is putting his health at risk.



Trump, 73, said he started taking the drug a few weeks ago.



He had previously declared hydroxychloroquine as a cure for coronavirus.



Doctors have warned that the use of this drug for the treatment of malaria can cause a number of deadly side effects.



It has not yet been identified as an effective treatment for coronavirus. However, several studies are underway to see if it can protect against the coronavirus.



Foreign media reports that there is no clear evidence that it is useful.