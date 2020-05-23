Kalu, Gin and Nilwala rivers at spill level, the highest rainfall within nine hours reports from Nuwara Eliya.

The Department of Meteorology states that the southwestern part of the island is expecting more rain due to the impact of the Super Cyclonic storm” AMPHAN”.

Due to the influence of the cyclone, the prevailing showery condition over the island particularly in the south-western part is likely to continue further. Heavy showers about 100 mm are likely at some places.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island.

The Department of Irrigation has announced that the Gin Ganga has reached heavy flood levels from the Thawalama area. In addition, minor floods have been reported from the Kalu Ganga in Ratnapura and the Nilwala Ganga from Pitabeddara.

The Department stated that the residents of the lowlands of Neluwa, Thawalama and Kotapola areas should be alert as the upper areas of the Gin River has received considerable rainfall in the past few hours.

The District Disaster Management Center states that 12 families in the Galle - Neluwa area have vacated their homes.

According to Galle District Secretary Somaratne Vidanapathirana, 135 houses were damaged and two houses were completely damaged due to the prevailing bad weather conditions.

Meanwhile, two deaths were reported due to the adverse weather conditions that have affected the Ratnapura district.

According to Ratnapura District Secretary Malani Lokupothagama, a 9-year-old child from Wewelwatta - Borewela - Thorakanda area in Ratnapura died when a large mound of soil fell on to him.

A 30-year-old woman was killed this morning when a mound of soil fell on a shop in the Baranduwa area in Lellupitiya, Ratnapura.

Police said that a mother and her 24-year-old daughter were injured and rushed to the Ratnapura hospital due to a landslide.

Police have also taken steps to evacuate 60 people from 17 houses in the Pelmadulla - Kuttapitiya Tea Factory due to a large flow of water that flowing rather dangerously from the higher mountain areas to the houses that were located at a lower elevation.

Two deaths were reported due to the disaster situation in Kegalle district recently.

Meanwhile our correspondent stated that due to the overflowing of the Kalu river a part of the Ratnapura town has been flooded.

Our regional correspondent stated that the Balangoda bus stand too was flooded for the first time in its history.

The police said that this was because of the overflowing of the Durawela river, a tributary of the Walawe River.

Also, 26 estate houses in the Bagro section of Maskeliya -Samimalai-Gawarawila estate were submerged due to heavy rains.

Steps have been taken to open three sluice gates of the Upper Kotmale Reservoir with heavy rainfall received from morning to the upper sections of the catchment areas.

The Disaster Management Center has warned residents of the low-lying areas of the Kothmale Oya to be vigilant if heavy rains persist.

Around 14 estate worker quarters have been submerged in the Bogawantalawa area due to the rising water levels of the Keselgamu Oya flowing from the Mahaeliya Reserve to the Castlereagh reservoir.

Our regional correspondent stated that about 180 persons have been affected due to the flooding of 50 estate houses in the Kotagala - Roggil estate.

Due to heavy rains, a tree fell on the Angunakolapelessa hospital morgue and damaged its roof.

The Disaster Management Center requests the public to be vigilant in the lowlands of Bulathsinhala, Millaniya, Palindanuwara and Madurawala areas with the rising water levels of the Kuda river a tributary of the Kalu River.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) announced that the landslide hazard warning issued for identified locations in Galle, Matale, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matara, Colombo, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya has been extended till 2.30 pm.

The highest rainfall reported from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm has been recorded from Nuwara Eliya - Upcot area which is 173.5 mm.