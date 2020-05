Health guidelines have been released to resume work in the cinema and tele drama sectors, which have now come to a standstill due to the covid-19 pandemic.This has been issued by Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health ServicesThe guidebook covers health care strategies that must be followed in each and every area of ​​the industry, including pre-production, production, filming, makeup, editing and catering and transportation.Below is the notice and guidebook.