Buses+to+operate+between+non+risk+districts+today+onwards

The Ministry of Transport Services Management says that operating of public transport buses between non-risk districts and provinces will be permitted from today onwards.

However, the subject minister noted that these buses could be utilized by the public in order to fulfill essential services and all safety regulations must be complied with within the buses.

Public transportation buses will not be permitted to operate in the Colombo and Gampaha districts as they continue to be considered as high risk zones and Kalutara and Puttlam districts as they are considered to be risk zones.

A discussion was held regarding the matter at the ministry of transport yesterday for which the police, health, SLTB, trains and national transport commission attended along with the chairman of the provincial road passenger transport authorities.

Meanwhile the department of motor traffic is to commence normal services from today onwards according to its commissioner general, Sumith Alahakoon.

He noted that all services except for the one day service will be active, for those who have made prior appointments.

The department of motor traffic halted their services owing to the coronavirus on the 16th of March.