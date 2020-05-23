35 New Coronavirus infected patients reported yesterday - All from the Navy

With 35 new patients identified yesterday, the total number of Corona patients reported from the country has risen to 1027.

The infectious diseases unit noted that all the patients found yesterday are navy personnel.

Accordingly 582 navy personnel have been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Out of those who had contracted the virus in the country, 569 individuals have made a full recovery and have been discharged from hospitals.

209 navy personnel are also amongst the recovered.

The infectious diseases unit added that 445 infected patients continue to receive treatment in hospitals.



Meanwhile the clinical aspects of the national eye hospital has been planned to commence in a manner which complies with health safety guidelines.

The ministry of health noted that patients should visit the hospital upon making prior appointments in order to obtain clinical services.

Meanwhile, 466 sri lankans who were residing in Kuwait illegally, have been brought back to the island via two special flights belonging to Kuwait airways.

The first flight carrying 287 Sri Lankans arrived last evening while the other arrived at last midnight carrying 179 passengers.

All of them were directed to quarantine.