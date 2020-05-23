Election cannot be held on June 20 - Election commission informs Supreme Court (video)

Election Commission has informed the Supreme Court that it is not possible to hold the election on 20th June under the current situation in the country.



This was when the fundamental rights petitions filed before the Supreme Court seeking the revocation of the gazette declaring the dates of the General Election (20 June) and the Proclamation of the dissolution of Parliament, was taken up for hearing before the Five-member Bench for the third day today.



The Hiru court correspondent stated that President's Counsel Saliya Peiris informed this to the Election Commission.